6P Color Demonstrates “Double the Colors” Approach for Electronic Displays
Visual Experts Reveal the Missing Colors of Display; Creating New Entertainment Experiences
FCR is a compendium of neurologic cues that allow our audience to really feel the emotional message that true and complete color can impart”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6P Color, an expert image processing, innovation and human perception company, will provide a Full Color Range, FCR, display demonstration, during Display Week 2022; far exceeding the colors shown today by Digital Cinema.
— Steven Poster, ASC
Exploiting the full color output of existing Studio Cameras, Video Games Creation and Virtual Reality Systems, Creatives and Consumers will experience a more life-like story. Using the encoding methods and sending color in a Colorimetric approach, color accuracy is assured from original capture to the viewer’s eyes.
6P Color, aligned with Researchers at Baylor University, have created Methods and Algorithms leveraging Industry Standards for FCR. Demonstrations are being shown of Projection Displays and dvLED Displays for Full Color Range, FCR. The color primaries are beyond the standard Red, Green and Blue (RGB); adding fully saturated Cyan for this demo. Additional color primaries are being shown in lab development. Standard displays support only ~45 percent of the normal Human Visual Perception of color.
FCR is an end-to-end color system starting with the RAW data captured by existing camera imagers, created electronically (e.g., animations, visual effects), or scanned (e.g., film). The system allows for color processing and transport of all available colors to displays using existing formats and standards.
FCR enables consumers to see near-full spectrum color. FCR delivers a significantly enhanced viewer experience: increased attention, greater sense of presence, intensified engagement, more complete suspension of disbelief, and the ability to really feel the emotional message. There is an “awe” factor.
When using a display with four or more primaries, FCR shows the Colors-of-Nature, not reproducible in any existing RGB-only system. FCR enabled systems are the first of a family of Human Visual Perception advancements.
“Full Color Range is not just Bit-Depth or Gamut, it’s not just Chromaticity and Luminosity,” stated Steven Poster, ASC 6 P Color. “FCR is a compendium of neurologic cues that allow our audience to really feel the emotional message that true and complete color can impart.”
The 6P Color/Baylor dvLED demonstrations is located at the DisplayWeek I-Zone exhibits May 10th-12th. For additional information, please visit our FAQs
About 6P Color
6P Color is a Waco TX based company, providing colorimetric and multi-primary system solutions enabling creatives and manufacturers to make and market superior display solutions. 6P Color, is an expert image processing, innovation, and human perception company. 6P Color is focused on Methods and Implementation for enabling expanded colors in addition to more accurate colors. By working to match the Human Visual System Perception of color, all content becomes more engaging and valuable. 6P Color, aligned with Baylor University researchers, is providing rich color science innovation for the future, in parallel with applications for today’s industry compatible solutions. For more information visit www.6PColor.com .
About Display Week 2022
The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, Calif., May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.
John Kaserman
6P Color
+1 214-412-8786
John.Kaserman@6PColor.com