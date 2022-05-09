Kasm Workspaces Wins a 2022 Top Performer Award From SourceForge

Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technology Announced as SourceForge Spring 2022 Category Leader

We’re happy to announce Kasm Workspaces as a Spring 2022 Top Performer.” — SourceForge President - Logan Abbott

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2022 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s remarkable Spring 2022 Top Performers” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “Kasm Workspaces showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”

To win the Spring 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Kasm Workspaces delivers to customers.

“Our Kasm Team is excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2022 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re honored to see our users rewarding us with good reviews.” Said Kasm Technologies CEO Justin Travis. “As workplaces increasingly move to work from home solutions, we continue to see an uptick is organizations looking to implement container streaming solutions.”

For more information on our software reviews see: https://www.kasmweb.com/about_us.html#reviews

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

ABOUT SOURCEFORGE

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.