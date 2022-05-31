OmniNeck™ introduces a Breakthrough Technology that combines multiple treatment modalities for fast Neck pain relief

OmniNeck's capacity to simultaneously target the multiple factors that normally fuel Neck Pain is what is considered “the secret sauce” to fast pain relief

After 4 years of prototypes and thousands of dollars spent in laboratory testing…The OmnifNeck™multi-functional system was created.” — OmniNeck

UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, neck pain ranks as the 4th leading cause of disability, behind back pain.

Neck pain is more widespread than ever in modern society due to a combination of ubiquitous computer and mobile phone use, poor workplace ergonomics, and a careless attitude towards seeking treatment.

Scientific studies have shown that of the multitude of treatment options for the management of neck pain, no obvious single treatment modality (TENS, Acupuncture, Massage, Chiro, Yoga,...) has been proven to be most efficacious by itself.

(Reference: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21824591/)

Most common Neck Pain alternatives only target one element of Neck pain relief that normally brings only limited or temporary relief.

This is where The OmniNeck™ multi-functional system really differentiates itself!

Designed in the US, OmniNeck™ multi-functional system, is the only neck device in the market that uses a Breakthrough combination of multiple treatment modalities: Vibration Therapy, Acupressure Therapy, Heat Therapy and Massage Therapy.

It's capacity to simultaneously target the multiple factors that normally fuel Neck Pain is "the secret sauce" that resulted in thousands of customers experiencing Fast Pain Relief and getting back to living again.

Promoting healing through natural, non-invasive methods that keep you out of surgery and away from narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

Those interested in the OmniNeck™ multi-functional device can get more information directly on there website