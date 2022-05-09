ADMB to Meet May 17-18

The Animal Damage Management Board will meet in Casper and via Zoom on May 17-18, 2022. The meeting will start at 9:00 am on May 17th and 8:00 am on May 18th. During the meeting, the ADMB will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state and receive updates, receive updates on various issues, and cover any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment on each day of the meeting. For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781. The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are: Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Brett Belden Thermopolis, sportsmen,

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Vacant non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: Aaron Voos, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service The in-person part of the meeting will take place in Casper, WY. At the Game & Fish regional office at 3030 Energy Lane. The meeting will also take place on Zoom via phone or computer with the information at the end of this release. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting. May 17, 2022 09:00 AM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88243981907?pwd=OXNZZHZDN0RpaSt5eGxOb1QrZ1h4Zz09 Meeting ID: 882 4398 1907 Password: 174180 May 18, 2022 08:00 AM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87333426513?pwd=aWQ0V212VURSd2k1LzZBVUc1ajEwdz09 Meeting ID: 873 3342 6513 Password: 546378 Phone numbers to call in below: +1 253 215 8782 US +1 346 248 7799 US +1 408 638 0968 US +1 669 900 6833 US +1 301 715 8592 US +1 312 626 6799 US +1 646 876 9923 US