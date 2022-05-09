Submit Release
ADMB to Meet May 17-18

The Animal Damage Management Board will meet in Casper and via Zoom on May 17-18, 2022.

The meeting will start at 9:00 am on May 17th and 8:00 am on May 18th. During the meeting, the ADMB will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state and receive updates, receive updates on various issues, and cover any other business as needed.

The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment on each day of the meeting.

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

  • Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
  • Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
  • Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
  • Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
  • Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
  • Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
  • Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
  • Brett Belden Thermopolis, sportsmen,
  • Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
  • Vacant  non-consumptive user/wildlife
  • Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

  • Aaron Voos, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
  • Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
  • Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The in-person part of the meeting will take place in Casper, WY. At the Game & Fish regional office at 3030 Energy Lane. The meeting will also take place on Zoom via phone or computer with the information at the end of this release.

 

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

 

May 17, 2022 09:00 AM

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88243981907?pwd=OXNZZHZDN0RpaSt5eGxOb1QrZ1h4Zz09

Meeting ID: 882 4398 1907           Password: 174180

May 18, 2022 08:00 AM

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87333426513?pwd=aWQ0V212VURSd2k1LzZBVUc1ajEwdz09

Meeting ID: 873 3342 6513           Password: 546378

Phone numbers to call in below:

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 346 248 7799 US

+1 408 638 0968 US

+1 669 900 6833 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 312 626 6799 US

+1 646 876 9923 US

