Funding helps modernize technology, improve newcomer services

CANADA, May 9 - With $35,000 in provincial funding, the Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society (VIRCS) can complete a much-needed technology infrastructure upgrade to better serve 3,000 immigrants, refugees and new Canadian citizens each year.

The funding will be used for new computers with up-to-date operating systems, which will reduce vulnerability from cyber-attacks, and to retain information technology services.

“Many newcomers to British Columbia rely on a range of non-profit services to support them in their new home,” said Niki Sharma, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits. “Providing this funding is crucial to empowering non-profits to address technology challenges so that they can remain focused on the many support programs that thousands of people rely on every year.”

For many non-profits, the pandemic has created an increase in demand for the services they provide and a decrease in donations. Government support helps ensure that the non-profit organizations that millions of British Columbians rely on have adequate resources to continue their work.

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“This funding will help the Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society serve a diverse range of clients, especially those that may be arriving from war-torn countries and who need help getting acclimatized to living life with a new language, school and employment.”

Karen Hira, executive director, Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society –

“The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society is grateful for the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s investment in our technology upgrade project. This project is integral to the ongoing operation of our organization and will assist us in providing a modern, cohesive IT solution that will allow employees and managers to work more efficiently with a system that will be more affordable and sustainable in the long term.”

For more information about VIRCS and the services it provides, visit: https://www.vircs.bc.ca/

