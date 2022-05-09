10th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet May 11

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by videoconference at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the nomination process to fill three new district judge positions in Johnson County. The district judge posts were certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. The 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County.

Public access The meeting is open to the public. It will take place via videoconference and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel. Accommodation Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible: ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711 Eligibility requirements A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. Nominees to governor The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint. If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district. Term of office After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. Nominating Commission The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath, and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, Hon. Thomas Kelly Ryan, and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; Michael Czinege, Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park; and Josie Herrera, Shawnee.