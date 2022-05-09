1 Million Registered Users On The Portal CADforum.cz
The international web portal CADforum.cz operated by the Czech company Arkance Systems has already recorded its millionth registered user.PRAHA 4, CZECHIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the 22 years of its existence, CADforum.cz has become a trusted source of technical information on Autodesk software products for professionals and students, not only from Czechia, but also from all over the world. This web service provided by Arkance Systems is a proven repository for tips and tricks, CAD software utilities, libraries of 2D/3D CAD and BIM blocks. The user community readily exchanges experiences and advice in the discussion forums, helping less experienced users to better use Autodesk design tools. Arkance Systems customers can also directly access the professional Helpdesk.
Some of the most popular content here includes over 9,400 tips and tricks for AutoCAD, Inventor, Revit, Civil 3D, Fusion 360 and other Autodesk products, hundreds of freeware CAD utilities with over 12 million downloads, over 44,000 blocks, models and symbols, thousands of discussion posts, online converters, viewers and other web tools, AutoCAD command dictionary. The most used online tools on CADforum are the physical units converter, the map coordinate converter, the STL converter, the barcode generator, the 1D/2D/3D optimization - nesting, or the web-based 3D USD file viewer.
The CADforum portal offers international content in English and separate content in Czech. And it is from the English-language part of the portal where the majority of the over 895,000 registered users come from, with the remaining cca 105,000 coming from Czechia and Slovakia. According to the international overview of user groups - "Autodesk Group Network" - CADforum.cz is today the world's largest online community of Autodesk product users (it is twice as big as the official group AUGI - Autodesk Users Group International). Most registered members come from the USA, UK, India, Canada, Australia, Brazil and the Philippines.
From the history of CADforum:
https://budweiser.cadstudio.cz/2020/05/20-years-of-cadforumcz-portal.html
Arkance Systems belongs to the European group Arkance (Monnoyeur Group). It has 125 employees in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and almost 600 employees in 11 European countries. It is one of the largest resellers of Autodesk products in Europe, has the highest status of Autodesk Platinum Partner and is also an Authorized training center and Application developer. It delivers CAD, CAM, BIM, PDM and GIS solutions for both large organizations and smaller companies. Some of its software applications can also be found on the Autodesk Apps store.
Vladimir Michl
Arkance Systems CZ s.r.o.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn