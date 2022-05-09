- Vernal City receives $4.9 million for downtown street and utility improvements

Salt Lake City (May 5, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,992,000 grant and a $2,000,000 low-interest loan to make street and utility improvements. At the April 29, 2022 CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects in the Uintah Basin area:

Ballard City received funding approval for a $1,514,000 grant and a $1,514,000 low-interest loan to make street improvements.

Daggett County Municipal Building Authority received funding approval for a $4,411,000 grant and $779,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements.

Uintah Fire Suppression Special Service District received funding approval for a $2,973,000 grant and $500,000 low-interest loan for the construction of a new fire station and community center.

Uintah Transportation Special Service District received funding approval for a $3,532,000 grant for road improvements.

“We need continuous infrastructure improvements to keep our communities safe,” said board member and Daggett County Commissioner Jack Lytle. “The Permanent Community Impact Board is proud to have the financial ability to impact our communities for generations to come.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

