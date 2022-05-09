Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,130 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz, Gopal Bill to Require Free Menstrual Products in School Bathrooms Clears Committee

Trenton – In an effort to advance period equity in the state, legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Vin Gopal, which would require school districts to provide free menstrual products in public schools, cleared the Senate Education Committee today.

 

“No child should miss valuable class time due to lack of access to menstrual products,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation will keep students in the classroom by making supplies readily available to those who need them. We must do all that we can to provide equitable education opportunities across the state and this policy will bring us one step closer to that goal.”

 

The bill, S-1221, would require schools teaching grades six through 12 to provide feminine hygiene products free of charge. Under the bill, feminine hygiene products would have to be available in all school bathrooms. Any costs incurred by the school district as a result of the bill would be covered by the state.

 

“No student should be left to choose between buying lunch or buying menstrual products, or worse missing school entirely because they cannot afford them,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “By requiring that these products be available to all of our students we can help to keep more children in the classroom, especially in our low-income communities.”

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 3-2.

You just read:

Ruiz, Gopal Bill to Require Free Menstrual Products in School Bathrooms Clears Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.