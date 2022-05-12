Equator Advanced Appliances Announces Release of Two-in-One ConServ Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator

Convertible fridge freezer

Designed with a stainless finish and 14 cubic feet of space, this cooling solution is one of the most flexible, innovative, and advanced on the market.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allowing individuals the flexibility to switch between refrigerator and freezer functionality, the Conserv FR 1400SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator has become one of the most advanced appliances of its kind. With 14 cubic feet of space, a digital door display, and an appealing stainless steel exterior, this freestanding convertible upright is the perfect solution for a variety of spaces — both personal and commercial.

“We wanted to offer our customers the ultimate solution for both refrigeration and freezing,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Individuals using the Conserv Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator can quickly and easily choose the desired temperature of the unit with the push of a button. They can also utilize the Fast Freeze Model to rapidly achieve the lowest possible freezing temperature.”

Equipped with four plastic door shelves and four adjustable glass shelves, this cleverly designed appliance delivers ample space. Store beverages, frozen foods, fresh meats, produce, and leftovers at their recommended temperatures with ease. It also features a bright interior LED light, an aluminum handle grip, a high temperature alarm, and a door ajar alarm. The unit is ideal to use as a secondary refrigerator or freezer in garages, offices, restaurants, and beyond.

One of the most valuable features of the freestanding Conserv FR 1400SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator is the Total No Frost feature. When switching from freezer to refrigerator, users are spared from having to manually defrost the interior. At all times, the unit operates with low sound, emitting only 45 DB(A) of sound thanks to its quiet compressor.



Backing the Conserv FR 1400SS-N Upright Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator is its one-year parts and labor warranty. Priced at $1,499, this model is an excellent value when compared to standard refrigerator/freezer combo units that are currently on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and Equator Advanced Appliances website



About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.