Traffic Signal On US 285 Nears Operation In Pecos

PECOS — A traffic signal paid for by the city is nearly ready to go into operation. The traffic signals are at U.S. Highway 285 and Lincoln Street, which is approximately a quarter mile north of the Interstate 20 ramps that tie into Highway 285.

At the request of the city council, the lights will go into all-red flashing mode for a week starting Monday, May 16, 2022. They will then be put into green-yellow-red operation starting Monday, May 23, 2022.

The traffic signals cost the city $368,590 to design and install. The city handled the project from inception to completion, working with TxDOT since it is on a state-maintained road.

The signals were designed by Parkhill Smith & Cooper, an architectural and engineering design firm with offices in many Texas locations.

The signals were installed by Willis Electric of Abilene.