Become A Baconer—Fabuloso Foods Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign #BecomeABaconer

Award-Winning, Specialty Food Brand Invites Investors To Become A Baconer; Makes Debut as First Bacon Innovator on Start Engine
Today, we invite our community and those who share our vision to become a part of our growing community and invest in our continued success.”EMERYVILLE, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Baconer—the award-winning specialty food brand—announced the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign, Become A Baconer—to invite people to invest in fueling the brand’s mission, expansion and continued success. When you own a piece of The Baconer, you’re investing in a best-of-class brand, experienced and passionate founders with an unwavering drive to succeed, and a proven track record. Leveraging their momentum, the team will use the capital raised to directly fuel expansion into national grocery, hospitality and food service distribution; broaden a growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) business; further innovate products; and expand the virtual team building platform.
“We saw that what mainstream bacon products lacked was true innovation,” said Camilo Velasquez, co-founder and The Baconer. “We started with something that is beloved and familiar, and created products that spark imagination. We took the opportunity to come to market with a product line that just stops you in your tracks. Today, we invite our community and those who share our vision to become a part of our growing community and invest in our continued success.”
Leading the Way for Food Startups in The Equity Crowdfunding Space
The campaign is hosted on Start Engine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform, where people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 500 companies raise $500M+ from a community of over 750K prospective investors. The Baconer is the first bacon company to launch an equity raise on the platform.
"In identifying a funding path for The Baconer’s next phase of growth, it was important to find a platform where we could connect directly with our large community of investors who have a shared passion for head-turning, deeply-satisfying, premium, hand-crafted products from a specialty producer in the US," added Elisa Lewis, CEO and co-founder, The Baconer. “Start Engine is 100 percent in line with our vision and their success in identifying brands and connecting them to investors makes them an ideal partner for The Baconer as we continue to disrupt the bacon category.”
Going Beyond the Strip
The Original Bacon Slingers, Camilo Velasquez and Elisa Lewis, were a part of an underground supper Club, feeding neighborhood folks five- to seven-course meals, complete with a wine pairing in their shared industrial loft apartment. It was here that this dynamic duo found the process of creating innovative dishes as a source of connecting with people, creating unforgettable food experiences, and where they began learning to cure their own meats. The husband-and-wife team moved to California and The Baconer got its start producing in a local commissary in Oakland, CA, selling on weekends at Bay Area farmers markets. Fast forward a few years and today The Baconer's indulgently thick cut bacon offerings are expertly smoked and cut in Cloverdale, CA with the same attention to detail and quality that set them apart from the start. Now headquartered in Emeryville, CA, The Baconer is a leading craft producer focused on redefining how Americans think about, prepare, cook with and enjoy responsibly-sourced, premium quality bacon and bacon-inspired products.
Become A Baconer
Fabuloso Foods Inc. dba The Baconer is launching an equity crowdfunding campaign for bacon lovers, including our community of home cooks, chefs and foodies, to invest in The Baconer brand. #BecomeABaconer
WHEN —Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9 am PT/12 noon ET
HOW—Interested in learning how The Baconer is shaping the future of bacon and leading innovation beyond the bacon aisle? Investors can check out The Baconer’s offering on Start Engine at https://www.startengine.com/thebaconer and participate for as little as $250. #BecomeABaconer
About The Baconer
Situated in the epicenter of farm-to-table cuisine, The Baconer is creating new ways to enjoy America's favorite food—bacon—for today’s generation of home cooks, chefs and photo-snapping foodies. We’ve perfected a collection of craft bacon and related products that offer something genuinely unique and inspires our customers to cook absurdly delicious meals. Our team of food enthusiasts prioritizes high-quality responsible sourcing and exceptional ingredients to craft our richly-flavored products. With specialty items like award-winning XXL Bacon Steaks, Smoked Lardons, Ground Bacon, Small Batch Bacon Strips, all-natural bacon rubs, and virtual cooking experiences, we put you in control of your own culinary adventure. The Baconer donates a percentage of product to organizations supporting universal access to high-quality, nourishing, and responsibly-sourced food. Based in Emeryville, CA, our hand-crafted products are available online and at select retail locations nationwide. The Baconer has partnered with leading brands including Eataly, Food52 and Good Eggs. For more information on The Baconer visit thebaconer.com, and join our #BaconFam on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest. #BecomeABaconer
