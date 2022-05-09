TDEC Announces Johnson County Recreation Grant of $70,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $70,000 parks and recreation grant for Johnson County for ADA compliant facilities at the Doe Mountain Recreation Area.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project at the Doe Mountain Recreation Area includes ADA compliant restrooms connecting to the existing facility, ADA compliant parking, ADA access and construction of an ADA compliant deck on the front of the main trailhead building. The site is an 8,600-acre protected recreational mountain that includes trails for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and ATVs.

“I’m excited the Doe Mountain Recreation Area is getting this grant for ADA improvements,” said Sen. John Lundberg, R-Bristol. “It’s important our recreational amenities are accessible for all to safely and easily get out and enjoy the outdoors. I appreciate the work of our local officials in securing this grant.”

“Doe Mountain Recreation Area is one of the most beautiful wilderness sites in all of Tennessee,” said Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City. “This important grant will help increase accessibility for those who visit the site. I applaud the work that was done to secure this funding and look forward to the completion of these improvements.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.