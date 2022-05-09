TDEC Announces Memphis Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for Memphis for work at Audubon Park.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The work at Audubon Park includes a splash pad of approximately 9,250 square feet.

“Audubon Park is a treasure for the City of Memphis and our community,” said Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis. “I’m thrilled with this new grant project because I understand fully that the investments we make in our public spaces are smart investments in happy kids, strong families and connected communities.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.