Working Solutions NYC, a Team of Top-rated Employment Attorneys, Announces Class Action on Unpaid Wages & Overtime
Working Solutions NYC is announcing a nationwide class action dealing with unpaid wages and overtime.
Many workers are not dealt with fairly when it comes to unpaid wages and/or overtime.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on unpaid wages and overtime issues at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is announcing details of a class action filed by the firm on behalf of COVID-19 Swabbers and Team Leads for unpaid wages and overtime against BioReference Laboratories. The action was filed in US District Court in New Jersey at https://www.njd.uscourts.gov/. The cocket number for the case is 3:22-cv-02321, and the case can be found online at https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/44290630/ROSENBERG_et_al_v_BIOREFERENCE_LABORATORIES,_INC.
— Chris Q. Davis
"Many workers are not dealt with fairly when it comes to unpaid wages and/or overtime," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "We filed a Class Action Complaint on behalf of COVID-19 Swabbers and Team Leads staffed on Royal Caribbean cruises nationwide who were not paid for all of the hours they worked, and not reimbursed for all of their out-of-pocket business expenses. We plan to fight for our clients and pursue a just result."
Persons who would like to learn more can review the information at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/law-office-of-christopher-q-davis-files-nationwide-class-action-on-behalf-of-bioreference-swabbers-and-team-leads-for-unpaid-wages-and-unreimbursed-business-expenses/. Persons who would like to review the official complaint can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/wp-content/uploads/COMPLAINTRosenberg-et-al-v-BioReference.pdf.
Here is a summary of the allegations in the Class Action Complaint: Lead Plaintiff Larry Rosenberg and the Class Plaintiffs are bringing claims on behalf of all BioReference Swabbers and Team Leads who were assigned to Royal Caribbean Group cruise ships to conduct tests of cruise ship crew and passengers boarding or disembarking cruises in the cities of Bayonne, New Jersey; Los Angeles, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Port Canaveral, Florida; Seattle, Washington; or Tampa, Florida.
The violations alleged by Lead Plaintiff Rosenberg and the Class Plaintiffs include:
● Failing to pay for pre-boarding and post-boarding work activities and compensable waiting time before ship departure;
● Scheduling Plaintiffs for a one-hour unpaid meal break but requiring them to return to work after forty-five minutes to perform work like putting on their personal protective equipment and making other preparations so that they could begin performing tests immediately when they were back “on the clock” after lunch;
● Failing to pay Plaintiffs for after-hours work performed “off the clock” on tasks such as performing administrative tasks, answering emails and texts, and remaining “on call” to answer the ship phone and respond to emergencies.
Press and other interested parties seeking interview opportunities are encouraged to reach out to the law firm directly. Persons seeking employment attorneys in New York City including for unpaid wages and overtime can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime/.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here