Andrea Ayala of Gradient MSP named to CRN’s 2022 Power 70 Solutions Providers list
Ashley Cooper, Mary Signorelli and Kelly Meyers of Gradient MSP also recognized as Women of the ChannelCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andrea Ayala to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in recognition of her business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking.
Andrea is our Director of Technology Alliances and has spent years in the channel with Huntress and Datto. At Gradient, she uses her expertise to foster technology alliances and forge amazing relationships with the vendor community. She’s excited about building out building out a true open-ecosystem integration program, giving vendors and MSPs the freedom of choice. To date, she is responsible for bringing in 70+ vendors to integrate with our API.
Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP, had this to say about Andrea’s win: “Andrea is well-known and respected in the channel for good reason. She works collaboratively with vendors in the true definition of partnership. Her reputation as a straight-talker who delivers on her commitments has earned the trust of everyone who deals with her. She’s at the forefront of our game-changing goal to power an ecosystem of opportunity for the IT Channel, and I couldn't be more proud to have her on Gradient's team.”
Ashley Cooper, Mary Signorelli, and Kelly Meyers named Women of the Channel
CRN has also named Ashley Cooper, Mary Signorelli and Kelly Meyers to their annual Women of the Channel list.
These three women provide tremendous value in their respective roles working for Gradient and the channel.
Ashley Cooper, Director, Partner Experience Operations, is well known for her passion for the channel through her time with Auvik and her involvement in the MSPGeek and r/msp subreddit communities. At Gradient, she works with our partners to ensure their experience is extraordinary and that every engagement is humanized and drives to higher levels of adoption of our platform.
Mary Signorelli, Director of Flamboyance, is a familiar and welcoming face at events, ensuring that those who meet us at our booth are left with a lasting positive impression of Gradient MSP. Her past includes roles as an entrepreneur, author, educator and creator, but she was fundamentally attracted to the channel to build and foster relationships and help people.
Kelly Meyers, VP Marketing, is a newcomer to the channel but has had an immediate impact on how she has positioned the Gradient MSP brand in the community, using her experience as a digital marketing, content and demand generation expert, international public relations specialist, published book and magazine writer, and brand marketing trendsetter. She’s worked in the fields of SaaS, fintech, safety, market intelligence, lifestyle, and communications technology among others, bringing her passion for strategic marketing, storytelling, bra nd development and creative collaboration to startups and established businesses of all sizes.
These extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
The CRN Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on expertise and contribution to building strong solution provider businesses, as well as spotlighting female executives, vendors, and distributors whose insight and influence help drive channel success. Gradient truly believes that our amazing team has represented these values to the fullest and that is why we are so grateful to have 4 of these honourees as part of our team who make our company a better place EVERY DAY.
“We are proud to recognize the remarkable leaders once again on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”
Gradient MSP is always striving to create change, and push for an IT Channel and world where the hard work of women is not underappreciated. Thus, the recognition these women deserve for their incredible work cannot be understated. Once again, we want to give a huge congratulations to Andrea, Ashley, Kelly, and Mary on their amazing accomplishment. Thank you to these individuals for creating a work environment that Gradient is proud of and being leaders not only of the channel, but within our own company.
CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
