THE CAPTIVATING JEWEL OF THE WEST
WYOMING BLACK HILLS LIVING IS A PIECE OF THE UNTOUCHED AMERICAN WESTHOT SPRINGS, SD, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heyn Real Estate has announced a rare opportunity to create the mountain top development of your dreams in the Wyoming Black Hills that is spacious, quiet, serene, and a nearly untouched piece of the American West.
This 1,500-acre captivating jewel of the west in Newcastle, WY, is ready to bring your vision of a Black Hills lifestyle to life. What this means is up to you.
From horseback riding, hiking, fishing, and hunting land, or recreational land used to develop the approved golf course and homesites, to simply owning your own private Black Hills estate or creating a conservation property as your legacy, you can dream and imagine as far as the panoramic, breathtaking views will take you.
The property is ready for development with the initial infrastructure in place. From iconic landscape to awe-inspiring views, the property concepts are three-fold: The mountain-top, complete with planned golf course, the mountainside lots, and the two exquisite move-in ready homes.
The Wyoming Club Golf Course is designed for a setting over 1,000 feet above the valley floor, this Hills-Forrest-Smith championship golf course is sure to garner a “best of” rating from discerning golfers. With an eye toward preserving the high meadows and pine forests while accentuating the sheer rock cliff faces, the Arthur Hills design team took full advantage of the natural landscape with their beautiful and strategic routing.
In addition, two elegantly appointed homes are available for purchase that encompass the spirit of the entire area by incorporating natural building materials such as timber, stone, and metal. The best part of it all is the stunning views that complete the lavish mountain retreats.
“I’ve had a passion for land, agriculture, America, and public service since I was a teenager. Properties like those in the Wyoming Black Hills let me provide the part of the American West that we love so much to others.” – Mark Heyn, Heyn Real Estate
Heyn Real Estate is licensed in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Being a realtor in Hot Springs, SD, gives them a central location for all three states, and they can assist you statewide in all three states. Heyn provides professional service and understands the ins and outs of land properties. With over 15 years of agriculture experience, a love of work, drive, and a passion to help others, he takes each listing seriously to get the job done. You can visit his website at https://heynrealestate.com/ for more information.
###
Heyn Real Estate is the old soul of real estate companies. They aspire to work hard to keep American traditions alive and do this by bringing both buyers and sellers together through land transactions. Heyn is defined by character, integrity, hard work, and providing the best service in the business.
Mark Heyn
Heyn Real Estate
+1 605-891-8744
mark@heynrealestate.com
Wyoming Black Hills Living