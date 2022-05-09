Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,061 in the last 365 days.

Singleton-Ruiz “New Jersey American Dream Act” Advances

Trenton – The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and M. Teresa Ruiz that would establish the “New Jersey American Dream Act” and appropriate $25 million to provide financial assistance for certain low- and moderate-income households for the purpose of homeownership.

 

The bill, S-1446,would establish the “New Jersey American Dream Program” within the Division of Housing and Community Resources in the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). The bill would also appropriate $25 million to the grant program in order to provide financial assistance for certain low- and moderate-income households to achieve homeownership in the form of down payment assistance and home repair assistance. The individual grants would be up to six percent of the purchase price of the single-family housing or $10,000, whichever is greater.

 

“Owning a home is a key component of the American Dream and critical to creating generational wealth,” said Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington). “But, for so many, saving enough for the necessary down payment has made homeownership unattainable. By providing grants to first-time homebuyers, the New Jersey American Dream Act will make homeownership both more affordable and accessible, especially in this housing market.”

 

“Homeownership remains a key component for building wealth. For too long the dream of owning a home has been out of reach due to rising home prices, interest rates and down payment costs,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “On top of all this, for decades, the cost of living has gone up while wages have remained largely stagnant. Every family deserves to own a place of their own, and the New Jersey American Dream Act will work to assist and support those looking to buy a house.”

 

The bill was voted out of committee by a vote of (4-0).

You just read:

Singleton-Ruiz “New Jersey American Dream Act” Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.