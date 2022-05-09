Gordon McKernan Celebrates Hospital Week with Sweet Treats
Gordon McKernan and Penny’s Pantry will provide Mr. Milkshake to Ascension Parish hospital workers.
We’re thrilled to return to the Ascension Parish Baton Rouge General location for Hospital Week to provide treats for our hospital workers, who work selflessly to support our community.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Penny’s Pantry are returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension location on Monday, May 16, 2022, in celebration of National Hospital week.
— Gordon McKernan
National Hospital week recognizes the important role that hospitals, health systems, and health care workers play in supporting their communities. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is thrilled to support and celebrate the hard work and dedication of Ascension Parish heath care workers.
All employees at Baton Rouge General Ascension are encouraged to gather and enjoy milkshakes on Monday, May 16, 2022, from noon to 1:00 p.m., provided by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Penny’s Pantry.
At Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, it is our honor and privilege to give back to communities across Louisiana in any way we can. It is our hope that this small gesture will bring smiles to the faces of our Ascension Parish healthcare workers.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
