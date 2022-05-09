TDEC Announces City of Erwin Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Erwin for renovations at Fishery Park.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The Fishery Park project will consist of replacing existing playground equipment with modern playground equipment, adding a new splash pad and ADA access paths.

“Safe, well-equipped playgrounds where kids can exercise make a huge quality-of-life difference,” said Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City. “These upgrades will greatly improve Fishery Park for families to make lasting memories. I congratulate our local officials for submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”

“I am excited that Erwin has been selected to receive this funding,” said Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton. “These projects will help modernize and expand amenities at Fishery Park while also ensuring accessibility for all. I congratulate everyone involved in securing this grant and look forward to the completion of these exciting projects.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.