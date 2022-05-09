TDEC Announces City of Friendsville Recreation Grant of $245,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $245,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Friendsville for developing a new park adjacent to City Hall.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The site plan for the new park encompasses several features, including a parking lot, ADA accessible parking and compliant access paths, a shade structure of a minimum of 20x25 feet and up to 30x40 feet, and an ADA compliant restroom of approximately 10x20 feet.

“The local park in Friendsville that will result from this grant will enhance the community and bring citizens together,” said Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville. “I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of Friendsville. I was happy to support it.”

“Parks are a vital part of every community. That is why I am excited that these funds will be used for the development of a new one in Friendsville,” said Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville. “I appreciate all of the hard work that was done to secure this grant, and I look forward to the benefits this park will provide.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.