TDEC Announces City of Hendersonville Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Hendersonville for improvements at multiple park locations.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The grant for Hendersonville will address needs in the Systemwide Master Plan – artificial turf and LED lights on one soccer field at Drakes Creek Park and LED lights on the rugby field at Rugby Park. ADA improvements will allow access to the two fields.

“I’m pleased these improvements are coming to both Drakes Creek and Rugby parks,” said Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin. “This project will enhance two important venues for team sports, exercise and community gathering. I appreciate our local officials for securing this grant and look forward to seeing the improvements take shape.”

“These improvements to our soccer and rugby fields will provide more opportunities for children to be active and have fun, as well as give our residents with disabilities greater access to our parks,” said Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville. “I was proud to support their application and I congratulate our community leaders who were instrumental in securing these funds.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.