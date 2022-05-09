TDEC Announces Indian Lake Peninsula Recreation Grant of $160,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $160,000 recreation trails grant for Indian Lake Peninsula.

The grant is part of $448,000 awarded to communities from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP). The state is also awarding $6,370,000 in grants throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program.

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The funds will go toward construction of a 1,600-ft. trail at the Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula Trail Park. The project includes construction of the 5-ft.-wide trail, site amenities, a trailhead kiosk, signage and all necessary site work for construction and long-term erosion control.

“I am excited that Indian Lake Peninsula was awarded this grant for the creation of a walking trail and accompanying infrastructure,” said Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin. “It will enhance opportunities for residents to get outside, have fun and exercise. I appreciate our local officials for securing this grant and look forward to walking on the completed trail.”

“This park is an outstanding example of what we can accomplish when we all work together to protect and preserve the things we value most,” said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland. “I am tremendously grateful for the hard work of the Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula for making this park possible. It was an honor to support their efforts and we appreciate TDEC’s continued investment in Sumner County.”

“The support for this park has been unbelievable and preserving it has been an incredible community effort,” said Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville. “These walking trails will provide greenspace for the health and enjoyment of our citizens for generations to come. We are thankful for TDEC’s support of this very worthy project.”

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.