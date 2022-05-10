Linqto to Host the Global Investor Conference in Lisbon with Accredited Investors and Entrepreneurs

Global Investor Conference Lisbon Linqto's Global Investor Conference Logo

GIC takes place May 18-19 in-person & virtually. It brings together investors from around the world to explore the explosive growth driving innovation & change.

We’re hosting GIC in Lisbon as it is swiftly becoming Europe’s most attractive tech hub. It’s fast becoming a maturing ecosystem one should be a part of.” — Karim Nurani

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Investor Conference (GIC) will take place May 18th-19th at the Nova Business School in Lisbon, Portugal. The event is hosted by Linqto, the technology-enabled investment platform that provides accredited investors access to global private securities markets, and will have a virtual live stream for anyone in the world to view and participate in the event.

“2022 has already experienced great change in the form of NFTs, DeFi, DAOs, and more,” said Karim Nurani, CSO of Linqto and co-founder of GIC. “This is just a tiny taste of what is to come and we have to stay abreast of the future. When you dissect a concept or an investment you require a 360-degree perspective which is why we host the conference. We identify leading thinkers, brilliant minds, and investors. We learn from their perspectives and have in-depth conversations that are immersive, informative, but also extremely important and quite enjoyable. From there we can make informed investment decisions.”

The Global Investor Conference brings together investors from around the world to explore the explosive growth driving innovation and change. From the astronomical growth rate of crypto adoption and its impact on the financial system at large to the implementation of digital-first approaches to traditional experiences, including the metaverse, NFTs, and the rapid expansion and evolution of the Internet, GIC covers it all. Today’s startup founders are pragmatic at heart—building elegant solutions for real-world problems of scale, access, and reliability. The resulting technology is changing how the world does business. GIC brings these founders together with investors and thought leaders from across industries to discuss these developments and build connections that will power the future of innovation in technology.

“We’re hosting the Global Investor Conference in Lisbon because it is swiftly becoming Europe’s most attractive tech hub,” said Nurani. “Boasting 7 unicorns, low operating costs, access to high-quality talent, and sunshine! It’s fast becoming a maturing ecosystem one should be a part of.”

Speakers include Matthew Le Merle, Lisa Carmen Wang, Greg Kidd, Michael Casey, Susan Miller, Jordan Harry, and more! Local contribution includes Nuno Miguel Alves, Euclides Major, Bibi Sattar Marques, and Bernardo Corrêa de Barros. With 15 panels and over 50+ industry experts and journalists, you can gain access to the incredible live conversations by registering online, which will also provide access to the videos after the event if you’re unable to watch live.

The Global Investor Conference

Website: https://globalinvestorconference.com/

Date: May 18-19, 2022

Location: Lisbon & Virtual Streaming

Tickets and/or Virtual Attendance: https://bit.ly/38bHZfb

About Linqto

Linqto makes it simple to access global private securities markets. By accessing its efficient technology-enabled investment platform, accredited investors can identify, evaluate, invest in and trade securities in the world's leading private companies. Linqto also provides founders, venture capital investors, and employees liquidity without having to wait for an IPO, acquisition, or other liquidity event. Linqto makes investing in private markets as simple as investing in public markets. Visit linqto.com for more info.

Global Investor Conference Lisbon 2022