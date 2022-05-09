Little Big Horn College Hosts 10th Annual Crow Summer Institute
Little Big Horn College, in partnership with the Crow Language Consortium, has announced the 10th Annual Crow Summer Institute (CSI) this June.
It really helped me understand Crow jokes, and by extension Crow culture, which of course usually doesn't translate, as many subtleties of the language don't work in English."
CSI 2022 offers Crow language learners two tracks: one for beginners and one for intermediate-level learners. CSI runs from June 6th through 24th for students, and all participants must be at least 18-years of age. The program is a fantastic free opportunity for Crow learners to develop their language skills and deepen their understanding of Crow culture. It also allows participants to create community with fellow learners. Participants have access to invaluable language-learning resources developed by Crow Elders, speakers, and knowledge keepers. These resources include textbooks, flashcards, dictionaries, and multimedia mobile and desktop apps. Crow language teachers who attend CSI can count on new workshops alongside teaching methods courses. The teacher CSI program runs from June 13th through June 24th.
This year’s CSI is returning with exciting new incentives for attendees, including $100 gas cards for qualifying early registrations and Crow print dictionaries for those who complete the CSI program. Attendees may also earn college credit through Little Big Horn College, one of the program's sponsors.
It is especially fitting that this summer marks a decade of summer institutes for the Crow community, as 2022 has been proclaimed the beginning of the United Nation's Decade of Indigenous Languages. CSI is a celebration of the resilience of Crow speakers and signifies the determination to pass this critical part of Crow culture on to future generations.
Ishkoochiia Chiiakaamnaah (Jacob Brien), a Crow language learner has previously attended Crow Summer Institutes and found them invaluable. “CSI allowed me to realize different connections and patterns within the language, which helped me speak better. I could figure out words and what people were talking about just by hearing what made up those words. It really helped me understand Crow jokes, and by extension Crow culture, which of course usually doesn't translate, as many subtleties of the language don't work in English.”
The Crow Language Consortium (CLC) is a collective of Crow schools, colleges, and educators that are working to preserve Apsáalooke (the Crow language) to ensure it endures for future generations.
