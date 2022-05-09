TDEC Announces Cookeville Recreation Grant of $450,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $450,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Cookeville for additions to an existing park.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The Cookeville project adds 31.39 acres to a park and develops that property for use as a hard-surface 5,627-foot non-motorized trail; a 24x30-foot restroom facility; a 30x60 picnic shelter; a 200x20-foot wide access road; a 62x220 parking area with ADA accessibility included in parking, sidewalks and all structures. Also included will be general park amenities such as benches, trash receptacles, drinking fountains and picnic tables. Most of the construction and grading will be by city workers.

“This grant will greatly expand Cane Creek Park and its recreational opportunities as well as improve access to it,” said Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta. “I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”

"Our recreation facilities are a very important part of our community," said State Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville. "They not only serve as wonderful outdoor spaces for our citizens, but they create a beneficial economic impact by inviting visitors to Putnam County. I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds."

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.