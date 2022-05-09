TDEC Announces Dyersburg Recreation Trails Grant of $288,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $288,000 recreation trails grant for Dyersburg for improvements at Forked Deer River Park.

The grant is part of $448,000 awarded to communities from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP). The state is also awarding $6,370,000 in grants throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program.

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project at Forked Deer River Park includes construction of an ADA bathroom facility and a scenic river overlook. The Reagan Levee Road Trailhead will be constructed to include parking including ADA spaces, ADA access walkways, and a trailhead kiosk. At Jennie Bell School, a one-half mile walking trail with parking and an ADA parking space will be constructed.

“I am excited that Dyersburg was awarded this grant to complete improvements at Forked Deer River Park,” said Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “It will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and even get some exercise by taking advantage of a new walking trail. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application which I was happy to support.”

“Northwest Tennessee’s public spaces are among the most beautiful in the state,” said Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newburn. “Forked Deer River Park is a favorite spot for my family and I’m proud that these improvements will provide more opportunities for our residents to be active outdoors. I thank TDEC and our local leaders for their partnership in making Dyer County a safer, more accessible and healthier community for our citizens.”

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.