Audits To Be Released on May 10, 2022

Allen

Allen East Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

Perry Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Harbor Topky Memorial Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

 

Athens

Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Belmont

Area 16 Workforce Development Board

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Butler

New Miami Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Clark

Clark-Shawnee Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Clinton

Clark Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

Columbiana

Salem Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Parma

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

  IPA

 

 

Polaris Career Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The MetroHealth System

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Delaware

Wornstaff Memorial Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Erie

City of Huron

 

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

Pleasant Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Columbus

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Ohio Elections Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Ohio Water Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

The Ohio State University

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

REISSUED

OPERS Examination

 

 

The Ohio State University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

REISSUED

 

 

 

Guyan Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

Hamilton

Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

Hardin

Kenton City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

 

 

 

Highland

Southern Highland Joint Fire District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

Jackson

Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

Knox

Butler Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County Visitors Bureau

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

Licking

Greater Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau dba Explore Licking County

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Transportation Improvement District

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Mahoning

Sebring Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Miami

Bradford Exempted Village School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Perry

Area 14 Workforce Development Board

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

 

 

 

Pike

Village of Waverly

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 FFR

 

 

 

Putnam

Columbus Grove Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Seneca

Tiffin City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Shelby

Village of Russia

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

 

 

Trumbull

Howland Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Warren

Franklin City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

PACETTI'S APOTHECARY, INC.

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

 

 

 

Washington

Ohio Valley Employment Resource

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Williams

North Central Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Audits To Be Released on May 10, 2022

