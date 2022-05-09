Greater Sudbury Set to Host One-of-a-Kind Battery Electric Vehicle Conference
GREATER SUDBURY, ON, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As automotive manufacturers move to fully electric vehicles by 2040, and battery electric applications in transit and industry make significant strides, BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility will bring leaders together for Greater Sudbury’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) conference. The conference will be held May 25 and 26, 2022, at Science North, one of Canada’s top science centres, located on the shores of Sudbury’s beautiful Lake Ramsey.
As the shift to electric vehicles grows the demand for nickel and other critical minerals, Greater Sudbury is set to host and connect industry experts, suppliers and influential voices from across the province to explore the current state of the electric vehicle market and to take a closer look at how to advance a fully integrated battery electric supply chain in Ontario and throughout Canada.
The first of its kind, this event will help forge relationships between leaders in the mining, mining supply and services, automotive, battery technology, transportation, green energy and investment communities, as well as government and non-government agencies. The event is intended to stimulate economic growth across the province and build relationships between northern and southern Ontario.
The conference will feature a wide range of speakers, including Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Environment and Climate Change as well as many others from across the province and key representatives across the sector.
BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility is presented by the City of Greater Sudbury, Frontier Lithium, Cambrian College, EV Society, Electric Autonomy Canada, Accelerate – ZEV and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network and are looking forward to hosting delegates from across Ontario.
For complete conference details, including registration information and a full list of speakers and exhibitors, visit www.bevindepth.ca.
City of Greater Sudbury
communications@greatersudbury.ca