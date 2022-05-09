May 2022 Monthly Bulletin
Premium Finance Company Activity
New Premium Finance Company
Elite Premium Finance, Inc. 600 West Broadway, San Diego Approved: 4/13/22
Velocity Premium Finance, Inc. 74710 CA 111, Palm Desert Opened: 2/01/22
Walco Funding PFCA, Inc. 6200 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills Approved: 4/28/22
Acquisition of Control
Athena Capital, LLC; Dinamo Foreign Investments, LLC; Franrika Foundation, LLC; and XS-Latam Thor, LLC , to acquire controlling shares of Biz Premium Finance Corporation Filed: 12/13/21 Approved: 4/25/22
Warburg Pincus Global Growth GP, L.P., to acquire control of South Bay Acceptance Corporation Filed: 1/20/22 Approved: 3/29/22
Foreign (Other Nation) Bank Activity
New Office
Bank of Nova Scotia, The 415 Mission Street, San Francisco (Representative office) Filed: 4/20/22