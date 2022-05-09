Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,015 in the last 365 days.

May 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Premium Finance Company Activity

New Premium Finance Company

Elite Premium Finance, Inc. 600 West Broadway, San Diego Approved: 4/13/22

Velocity Premium Finance, Inc. 74710 CA 111, Palm Desert Opened: 2/01/22

Walco Funding PFCA, Inc. 6200 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills Approved: 4/28/22

Acquisition of Control

Athena Capital, LLC; Dinamo Foreign Investments, LLC; Franrika Foundation, LLC; and XS-Latam Thor, LLC , to acquire controlling shares of Biz Premium Finance Corporation Filed: 12/13/21 Approved: 4/25/22

Warburg Pincus Global Growth GP, L.P., to acquire control of South Bay Acceptance Corporation Filed: 1/20/22 Approved: 3/29/22  

Foreign (Other Nation) Bank Activity

New Office

Bank of Nova Scotia, The 415 Mission Street, San Francisco (Representative office) Filed: 4/20/22

You just read:

May 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.