Tint for a Cause at Tint World La Mesa

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s All About the Kids® Foundation [IAATK] is proud to announce TINT FOR A CAUSE, in partnership with Tint World La Mesa Automotive Styling Centers. The campaign was kicked off on April 30, 2022, at the Grant Opening for Tint World La Mesa at their new location at 7360 El Cajon Blvd in San Diego, California. The Grand Opening featured custom and exotic cars, food, drinks, prizes, and fun for the whole family.

TINT FOR A CAUSE is the newest cause marketing campaign supporting IAATK. When customers visit Tint World and purchase a tint package, a donation will be made to IAATK for the Feed the Kids Program.

Premium Tint Package = 10 nutritious meals
Supreme Tint Package = 20 nutritious meals
Ultimate Tint Package = 30 nutritious meals

“Tint World La Mesa is delighted to be partnering with such a great cause and we’d like to thank the team at It’s All About The Kids® for their help in making our Grand Opening such a great event! We believe in helping our local community so we’re extending our campaign indefinitely. Now every tint package sold will help feed hungry children in San Diego,” said owner David Roche.

Childhood food insecurity is at an all-time high in San Diego and community support is needed now more than ever. To support IAATK and get a fantastic tint on your vehicle and boat, visit Tint World La Mesa Automotive Styling Centers.

Tint World La Mesa Automotive Styling Centers offers products and services including window tinting, car alarms, auto detailing, car audio and video, Nano Ceramic Coating, Marine styling, vehicle graphics, wheels and tires, auto accessories, and LED and HID Lighting. 73360 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego 92115, 619-877-8330 www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/san-diego-la-mesa-094

It’s All About the Kids® Foundation is an award winning 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods. Each week, homeless and working families receive fresh produce, bread, and non-perishable items. We feed the kids. To date, we have provided over 3.3 million nutritious meals to kids and their families in San Diego. www.ItsAllAboutTheKids.org

