Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Administration Commitment to Ensure Affordable High-Speed Internet Access

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today praised President Joe Biden for his commitment to ensure affordable high-speed internet access for millions of Americans through the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The Biden Administration announced today that 20 leading internet service providers have committed to cut prices or increase speeds for millions of enrollees in the BIL-created Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). As a result, eligible households can get high-speed internet plans for no more than $30 a month, and tens of millions of ACP-eligible Americans may be eligible to get a plan at no cost. ACP provides eligible families with $30 per month off their internet bills. About 48 million families — 40% of households nationwide — are eligible for the federal program.

“Broadband access is a necessity today, and that connectivity is critical to ensuring that Pennsylvanians can navigate their lives, whether through work, education, health care, community engagement, and more. Along with access, affordability is also imperative, and the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making this happen,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m pleased that the Biden Administration, as well as internet service providers, recognize and share this commitment to broadband access and affordability. Today’s announcement is another step forward for Pennsylvanians who want and deserve this infrastructure.”

Individuals who are interested in the Affordable Connectivity Program can see if they qualify at GetInternet website.

Governor Wolf has made it a priority to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have quality, affordable broadband access. In December 2021, the General Assembly passed and the governor signed into law Act 96 of 2021, establishing the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, which will manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. In 2018, the Wolf Administration launched a $35 million Pennsylvania Broadband Investment Incentive Program to expand broadband in rural areas, and in 2021, the administration launched the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program to further support the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved areas with $10 million in funding.

