Kettlebell Training Results: Survey Reveals How Quickly To Expect Them
Members from a 13,000 large mailing list and 31,500 big kettlebell community provide their stats on kettlebell results.
I’m not surprised by these stats that show how quickly people see results from kettlebell training.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent online survey reveals how long it generally takes before seeing kettlebell training results. The survey was conducted by Cavemantraining, an online kettlebell education company. The survey was sent to over 13,000 users subscribed to a kettlebell mailing list and presented to over 31.500 members of a kettlebell workout community.
— Taco Fleur
Taco Fleur, the founder of Cavemantraining and a global kettlebell training expert, says that a common question for people to ask is how long it takes before they start seeing results. “It takes dedication, commitment, but above all, it takes a good workout plan that goes paired with good form and technique to see quick results,” explained Fleur. He was quick to add that it also depends on what condition the person was in before starting with kettlebell training, people who have not worked out for a long time will see results much quicker.
How long does it take to see results from kettlebell training?
Out of the survey respondents:
- A low 4.9% said they saw results after 13 weeks or more.
- 4.9% said they saw results after 9 to 12 weeks.
- A whopping 90.2% (all percentages under 9 weeks combined) said they saw results within 8 weeks.
- 26.2% of the 90.2% said they saw results within 5 to 6 weeks.
- The highest percentage of 41% said they saw results in 3 to 4 weeks.
- 12.1% reported seeing results in less than 3 weeks.
In a study conducted by the American Council on Exercise, they found that in addition to the predictable strength gains, kettlebell training was also shown to markedly increase aerobic capacity, improve dynamic balance and dramatically increase core strength.
Fleur says that he’s not surprised about the survey results. He’s been training people across the world for decades and says that he has seen the incredible results of increased flexibility, weight loss, strength gains, or increased lean muscle mass firsthand. “Kettlebell combos and complexes contribute to these incredible results,” Fleur points out.
Demographics
The demographics of the surveyed group were predominantly male, and 77.8% of the respondents were aged between 25 and 54. Fleur noted that it was great to see a good percentage aged between 55 to 64 and some even 65+. “It’s great to see older people using kettlebells and also to see young people enter the kettlebell world, I’m a firm believer of age just being a number,” Fleur said.
- 61.1% of the respondents categorized themselves outside of the normal weight category.
- 4.3% indicated to be underweight.
- 20.4% were overweight and 3.4% were obese.
- Just over a quarter found themselves to be at a normal weight.
About Cavemantraining: Cavemantraining was founded in 2009 in Queensland Australia and has since become a household name in the global kettlebell community for kettlebell workouts and online education. Currently headquartered in Vlore, Albania, Cavemantraining is the premier provider of online kettlebell workouts, kettlebell videos, online kettlebell certifications, and kettlebell books. Cavemantraining has served over 15,000 online students since its inception.
