Rock & Brews' First-Ever Casino and Restaurant Concept Arrives in Braman
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma are you ready to rock? On Tuesday, May 10, the Rock & Brews team will officially open their first-ever casino and restaurant location, Rock & Brews Casino, in Braman, OK. Co-founded by rock ‘n’ roll icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment center. With great music central to the concept, complimented with quality handcrafted American food and an unrivaled selection of craft and international beers, Rock & Brews provides a high energy, family-friendly atmosphere for guests of all ages. While the Rock & Brews team already oversees more than 20 restaurants across the United States, the new Rock & Brews Casino Braman marks their exciting first foray into owning and operating a casino.
GRAND OPENING EVENT ON MAY 10th
To commemorate the debut of the new casino and restaurant, Rock & Brews is throwing a Grand Opening Party on May 10th that will be hosted by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons and feature live music by AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black. There will also be a special ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks worth singing about, and much more. Gates open for the public at 1:00 p.m., and the party will rock and roll all night.
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL INTO BRAMAN’S NEW CASINO
Previously known as the SouthWind Casino Braman, Rock & Brews Casino Braman is a newly refreshed space attracting locals, travelers, and roadies over 18 years old to try their hand at an incredible game selection of over 400 machines and electronic card tables. Between fan-favorite games, hot news slots, VIP booths and a double-sided bar facing the restaurant and casino floor, there is something to keep everyone entertained at Rock & Brews Casino Braman.
WHERE GREAT MUSIC MEETS GREAT FOOD & BREWS
Once guests have worked up an appetite on the slots, they can pop into the new Rock & Brews Restaurant on the same floor as the casino. Rock & Brews Restaurant offers guests the most crave-able, classic American food in town –– from the Sweet & Spicy Asian Wings, to the “Any Way You Want It” Pizza, to the Oklahoma Smash Burger. The food menu is complemented by one of the Braman area’s largest selections of international and local craft beer. Plus, guests can immerse themselves in the restaurant’s backstage environment showcasing a “Great Wall of Rock” and a KISS-inspired selfie wall, unique art murals paying tribute to iconic Oklahoma-native musicians like Hansen and JJ Cale, and multiple flat screen televisions sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. The restaurant also features a stage for special live music performances, and offers banquet, booth, and high-top seating options for up to 150 guests.
A FRANCHISE THAT ROCKS
In addition to Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, the Rock & Brews team includes entrepreneur, restaurateur and hotelier, Michael Zislis, who is behind some of Southern California’s most well-known establishments like The Stand House and Shade Hotel, as well as concert industry veteran Dave and Dell Furano. The team opened the first Rock & Brews near LAX Airport in Southern California in 2010. Since then, they have quickly expanded the growing franchise to include over 20 of locations in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri and Texas with more coming soon. Rock & Brews Casino Braman is located at 9525 N HWY 177, Braman, OK 74632, which is on the I-35 off of Exit 231.
ROCK & BREWS BRAMAN CASINO
9525 N HWY 177
Braman, OK 74632
Exit 231 | I-35
Restaurant: Daily | 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Grab & Go, Bar Service, Full Service
Casino: Daily | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
Rock & Brews Casino Braman | @rockandbrews
bread & Butter PR
GRAND OPENING EVENT ON MAY 10th
To commemorate the debut of the new casino and restaurant, Rock & Brews is throwing a Grand Opening Party on May 10th that will be hosted by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons and feature live music by AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black. There will also be a special ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks worth singing about, and much more. Gates open for the public at 1:00 p.m., and the party will rock and roll all night.
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL INTO BRAMAN’S NEW CASINO
Previously known as the SouthWind Casino Braman, Rock & Brews Casino Braman is a newly refreshed space attracting locals, travelers, and roadies over 18 years old to try their hand at an incredible game selection of over 400 machines and electronic card tables. Between fan-favorite games, hot news slots, VIP booths and a double-sided bar facing the restaurant and casino floor, there is something to keep everyone entertained at Rock & Brews Casino Braman.
WHERE GREAT MUSIC MEETS GREAT FOOD & BREWS
Once guests have worked up an appetite on the slots, they can pop into the new Rock & Brews Restaurant on the same floor as the casino. Rock & Brews Restaurant offers guests the most crave-able, classic American food in town –– from the Sweet & Spicy Asian Wings, to the “Any Way You Want It” Pizza, to the Oklahoma Smash Burger. The food menu is complemented by one of the Braman area’s largest selections of international and local craft beer. Plus, guests can immerse themselves in the restaurant’s backstage environment showcasing a “Great Wall of Rock” and a KISS-inspired selfie wall, unique art murals paying tribute to iconic Oklahoma-native musicians like Hansen and JJ Cale, and multiple flat screen televisions sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. The restaurant also features a stage for special live music performances, and offers banquet, booth, and high-top seating options for up to 150 guests.
A FRANCHISE THAT ROCKS
In addition to Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, the Rock & Brews team includes entrepreneur, restaurateur and hotelier, Michael Zislis, who is behind some of Southern California’s most well-known establishments like The Stand House and Shade Hotel, as well as concert industry veteran Dave and Dell Furano. The team opened the first Rock & Brews near LAX Airport in Southern California in 2010. Since then, they have quickly expanded the growing franchise to include over 20 of locations in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri and Texas with more coming soon. Rock & Brews Casino Braman is located at 9525 N HWY 177, Braman, OK 74632, which is on the I-35 off of Exit 231.
ROCK & BREWS BRAMAN CASINO
9525 N HWY 177
Braman, OK 74632
Exit 231 | I-35
Restaurant: Daily | 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Grab & Go, Bar Service, Full Service
Casino: Daily | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
Rock & Brews Casino Braman | @rockandbrews
bread & Butter PR
Rock & Brews
email us here