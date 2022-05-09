More about GBI Investigates Death in Winder

Winder, GA (May 9, 2022) – ﻿Police need your help locating Miguel Martinez, age 54, of Winder, GA. Martinez is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking (motor vehicle) in connection to the death of David Wolfe, age 69, of Winder. The Winder Police Department requested the GBI investigate Wolfe’s death on May 7, 2022.

The preliminary information indicates that a landlord entered a property on East Broad Street in Winder to do a welfare check and discovered the tenant, David Wolfe, deceased inside the home. Officers responded to the residence and determined that Wolfe and his roommate, Martinez, had not been seen in several days and Wolfe’s vehicle was missing. The missing vehicle was found in another part of the county, but Martinez has not been located. Wolfe will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.