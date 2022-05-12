CIA Officer Transitions to Host Inaugural Women’s Luxury Wellness Retreat at Boca Raton Resort
Unique luxury wellness retreat curated for the high-performing, professional woman; setting the trend for centered and holistic executive leadershipBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coach Angela Kerri
Angela Kerri LLC
11350 Random Hills Rd.
Suite 800
Fairfax, VA 22030
703-282-3542
info@angelakerri.com
Angela Kerri LLC will host the inaugural InnHERwork Luxury Wellness Retreat, a unique retreat especially curated for the high-performing, professional woman at the iconic Boca Raton Resort. The retreat will bring women executives, CEO’s and experts and will feature speakers such as CNN contributor and author Sophia A. Nelson, Esq. and Broward County VP of Multicultural Business and Community Engagement Neki Mohan.
The concept of this retreat was developed against the backdrop of The Great Resignation where many women left lucrative careers for more fulfilling opportunities. Noted stressors like the pandemic, current political climate, world events, and global uncertainty exacerbated long-held dissatisfaction. In fact, 81% note these factors as a contributor to their overall stress (source-APA 2020, Stress in America 2021 Study, October 2021) and for the working woman, it has hit her in unique ways and has created an environment for many to reevaluate one’s purpose, beliefs, and passion.
This retreat will provide holistic solutions through top tier workshops that will assist high-performing, professional women in prioritizing their mind, body and soul while pursuing their passion. Incorporating the theme of the 4 nature elements of Earth, Fire, Water and Air, these interactive and immersive workshops will collectively cover the whole woman - mind, body, and soul. The keynote speaker will be author, noted journalist and CNN contributor Sophia A. Nelson, Esq. and will also feature speakers Neki Mohan, Broward County VP of Multicultural Business and Community Engagement, Carol Muleta, 4 x best-selling author and 2019 DC Mother of the Year and Orlandina Balan, IFBB Pro Holistic Lifestyle Coach and Founder of Fitter Woman, Inc. The retreat highlight will be a private yacht dinner cruise.
Date: June 23-26, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM-9:30 PM (Welcome Reception, BEST TIME FOR PRESS TO ATTEND 7:30-8:30)
Location: The Boca Raton, Cloister Gardens
501 E. Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Coach Angela Kerri is a heavy weight in the world of intensive personal development whose own story of overcoming tragedy has inspired people world-wide. She is an expert in applying powerful wholistic principles that allow women to thrive during life transitions, re-discover their true purpose and harness their intuition through her customized signature coaching program. Coach Angela Kerri is a certified wholistic life coach for high-performing, professional women who are top-tier experts, entrepreneurs, and executives in their field. Her extensive time as a CIA officer provides unique insight and experience in dealing with stress in a competitive environment that easily extends into her practice. She is also the founder of the InnHERwork Wellness Retreat, a premiere luxury wellness retreat curated for the professional, high-performing woman.
###
Angela Kerri
Angela Kerri LLC
+1 703-282-3542
info@angelakerri.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
InnHERwork Luxury Wellness Retreat Promo