Orbweaver Supports Trail Blazers with Pioneer Sponsorship

We have a strong culture at Orbweaver that recognizes the value of getting outside to experience the wonders this country has to offer, as well as the need to preserve open spaces for our benefit”BETHLEHEM, PA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Orbweaver Sourcing LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, announces its sponsorship of Trail Blazers (https://trailblazers.org/), a charitable organization serving young people, helping them develop essential skills and values that enable them to step into the world ready to thrive. With a simple mantra: “Go Outside, Grow Within,” Trail Blazers offer overnight summer camps, summer day camps, after-school programs in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and teen leadership development programs.
The Trail Blazers sponsorship closely parallels Orbweaver’s support for North and Country (https://northandcountry.com/), an organizer of expeditions that has included several prominent leaders in the electronics industry.
“We have a strong culture at Orbweaver that recognizes the value of getting outside to experience the wonders this country has to offer, as well as the need to preserve open spaces for our collective benefit,” says T. Christopher Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver Sourcing LLC. “The work Trail Blazers has been doing since 1887 to facilitate connection with nature and build stewardship for the community and environment is critical to developing meaningful, hands-on experiences for young people.”
Orbweaver became familiar with Trail Blazers as a result of Robert A. Schweitzer’s participation on the non-profit’s Board of Directors. Mr. Schweitzer is also on Orbweaver’s Board of Advisors.
“Trail Blazers focuses on getting children outdoors and building environmental knowledge and social-emotional skills in places where kids otherwise would not have had the opportunity to explore,” Schweitzer says. “The organization believes that all kids deserve access to nature and spaces where they can learn, grow and thrive, regardless of their family’s economic status. As an organization, we appreciate Orbweaver’s participation, and the generous gifts of our sponsors.”
After more than two years of unstable school environments and unpredictable circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more critical that young people have the opportunity to interact with their peers independently and immerse themselves in nature.
“Trail Blazers offers a critical path back to normalcy and we appreciate the opportunity to assist them in their important work,” Ciesielka said.
About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.
