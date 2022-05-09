RFP: Homeless Service Provider Stipend

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit responses from firms interested in administering a short-term and limited financial payment program for homeless service providers with an immediate economic need in Washington. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals due: June 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time RFP for Service Provider Stipend (PDF)