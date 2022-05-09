Latina Clothing Company Goes From Home Office to 12 Million Dollar Evaluation

Latina Clothing Company

Karla and Co have raised over $20,000 in the first 48 hours of its StartEngine campaign.

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Karla and Co INC announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise on StartEngine.

https://www.startengine.com/karlaandco

Karla & Co is Latina-founded and run. It was created after our CEO, Karla, could not find anything that represented her Puerto Rican culture. Our brand aims to educate the world about the many different Latin cultures while helping to combat stereotypes. Karla & Co represents an opportunity to express Latin culture in a positive way and empower Latinas to express their culture through the clothes and accessories they wear.

Simply put, Latinas do not have enough access to Latina brands and Latina-driven clothing. That’s why we make high-end, affordable clothes and accessories that allow our target audience to express themselves through fashion.

“We are so excited to allow our customers, who we consider family, to be able to invest in our company and help us showcase our love for our culture. “ said Founder and CEO, Karla Butvidas. “We are hoping the support shown on our StartEngine campaign inspires more Latinas to take the jump into entrepreneurship.”

Karla & Co has been profit positive since sales began and continue to receive countless 5-star reviews from customers. We were also able to remain profitable during the 2 years of COVID-19 not only affecting health but also supply chains and material costs.

We intend to use this raise to fund these next ventures, rebrand our products and website, create a Karla & Co app for iPhones and Androids, begin YouTube development and hire for roles such as content creators, ad specialists, and more. This year, we will also begin utilizing the TikTok platform for our marketing, as it has helped countless businesses to organically grow their audience and is an especially fast-growing market for Latino creators. SMS is also a major push we are focusing on this year, as the conversion rate and ROI we've seen using SMS are double to triple compared to our email blasts.

ABOUT KARLA AND CO

Karla & Co was founded in 2017, by Karla and Bryan Butvidas, with the intention of creating high-quality, affordable apparel for the Latin market. We are all about spreading positivity while representing and empowering members of Latin culture.

Karla and Co. StartEngine campaign video