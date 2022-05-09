Sutter and Nugent Real Estate Opens Office in Jupiter
Independent Agency Establishes 6th Location in Palm Beach CountyJUPITER, FL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sutter and Nugent Real Estate, Palm Beach County’s premier independent real-estate agency, opens its sixth regional office in Jupiter today.
Founded in 2014, Sutter and Nugent Real Estate has grown to employ more than 150 agents in Palm Beach County. The company closed more than $600 million worth of business in 2021.
“With the increase in business we’re seeing in Jupiter, we decided we needed to be closer to the action,” says Talbot Sutter, president and broker at Sutter and Nugent Real Estate.
Prime areas of interest are Jupiter Island, Admiral’s Cove, Bears Club and The River, Sutter says. In Jupiter, Sutter and Nugent agents also focuses on the local neighborhoods of Abacoa, he says.
“We have about 20 agents who roam Jupiter and northern Palm Beach County exclusively,” Sutter says. “This gives them a local place to operate from.”
The company’s new Jupiter office is located at 201 N. US Highway 1, Suite C-3, near Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. Sutter and Nugent associate William Volpe will spearhead the endeavor.
“We’re excited to announce our newest location with our Jupiter Office,” Sutter says.
“With the amount the clientele looking to move to the northern vicinity of Palm Beach County we feel this will be an excellent location to augment our associates and firm within the area,” he says.
Sutter and Nugent Real Estate maintains two offices in Palm Beach Gardens, one on PGA Boulevard and another in the Wells Fargo Building. The company also operates offices in Lantana, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.
It’s the second new office opening for Sutter and Nugent Real Estate in the past year. The company’s Boca Raton office opened in July.
