Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week: Allen McLane – Patriot, Solider, Spy, Port Collector

The history of the Revolutionary War is full of heroes, men like George Washington, Marquis de Lafayette, and Nathanial Greene. Although many have been immortalized in song and verse, others have fallen into obscurity. Allen McLane is one such hero, serving as a soldier, a spy, a statesman, and more. This book, written as a collaboration between various Delaware historians, tells the epic tale of one of Delaware’s most interesting and overlooked historical figures.

Allen McLane Patriot, Soldier, Spy, Port Collector – by Thomas Welch, Editor & Michael Lloyd, Assoc. Editor

