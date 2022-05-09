Purplegator Earns Seven Year Contract in Maryland
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing agency Purplegator has been awarded a contract to provide geotargeting mobile and desktop advertising and other promotional services to Maryland State Ad Agency and the state of Maryland.
The contract with Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) Maryland State Ad Agency (MSAA) was finalized on April 6, 2022 when approval was granted by the Maryland Department of Public Works. The agreement is for five years, with an additional two-year extension at both organizations’ confirmation. Under the agreement, Purplegator will provide its geolocation and other marketing services for MPT and other Maryland state agencies who are clients of MSAA.
Purplegator is no stranger to the state of Maryland. It has provided various geolocation services to the state in the past, including campaigns to prevent opioid abuse and COVID-19 information. Its initial campaigns under the new contract include marketing for the Homeowners Assistance Fund and a recruitment campaign targeting out of state workers to apply for jobs in the Maryland Corrections systems.
“It is an honor to have been selected to work with MPT and its Maryland State Ad Agency,” said Bob Bentz, president of Purplegator. “All of the very valuable programs that we will be working on are designed to help improve the lives of Maryland residents. Our staff and I find that to be very rewarding.”
“We have worked very successfully with Purplegator in the past,” said Brandon Ruth, director of account management at Maryland State Ad Agency. “Our team is impressed with the company’s industry expertise, competitive pricing, and reporting insights that are top notch.”
The first campaigns under the new contract launched in the first week of May.
Purplegator is a mobile-first marketing agency specializing in government applications and recruitment. It was established in 2017.
Maryland State Ad Agency is a full-service advertising, marketing, communications, and media buying service for Maryland state agencies and related organizations.
Purplegator contact:
Nora Harding at nora@purplegator.com
MPT Contacts:
Fran Minakowski at fminakowski@mpt.org
Tom Williams at tomwilliams@mpt.org
