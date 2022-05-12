Submit Release
The Black Sheep Renegades Are Here

Nonfungible (NFT) tokens are setting sales records and one team is poised to solve a problem for collectors with their unique utility.

The BSR NFT is an access pass to an alpha event and mastermind membership creating a massive solution to the problem that many NFT investors have: Finding valuable projects, early, to get involved in.”
— BSR Co-Founder Jason Myers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT’s are having “record-breaking surges” in popularity, utility, and sales. In April of this year, a single NFT collection skyrocketed to almost $300M in value on OpenSea in just the first week.

Not all collections are created equal, and collectors are getting savvier with the projects they “ape” into. “One of the challenges around NFT investing,” says Corey Sanchez, a passionate NFT collector “is knowing which projects to pay attention to. There’s so much information out there, it’s hard to stay up to date on the latest trends and collections to keep an eye on.” There is one team that aims to solve this problem for NFT collectors worldwide.

Introducing The Black Sheep Renegades (BSR). BSR is an NFT collection that gives holders the inside scoop on the best and newest doxxed Web3 projects.

The Black Sheep Renegade website elaborates on its mission, “While the Sheeple of the world are chasing NFT drops and getting Rekt…Black Sheep Renegades are getting access to Alpha projects and making Bank.”

“The BSR NFT is an access pass to an alpha event and mastermind membership,” says BSR Co-Founder Jason Myers. “It creates a massive solution to the problem that many NFT investors have: Finding valuable projects, early, to get involved in”.

Members get undiscovered alpha intel by attending weekly calls, joining the private discord, and getting VIP access to the Mint Summit (MINT), the “first of its kind” conference series set to feature leaders in hot, new projects in the NFT and Web3 world.

In addition to the Alpha benefits for BSR holders, there is a complete roadmap of other utilities being added to each Genesis BSR NFT, with airdrops in the works, contests, and many other giveaways.

With only 1780 available to mint for genesis holders, it’s easy to see why this collection might not be available for long.

Learn More About the Black Sheep Renegade NFT Project. All information regarding the project is accessible through the project's discord. There you can chat with fellow Black Sheep Renegade fans as well as ask the founders and the team any questions.

Below are the official links for the NFT discord and website:

