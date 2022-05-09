Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,903 in the last 365 days.

BeautiNow Launches Perfume History & Origin Blog

Origin & History of Perfume Beautinow

Online perfume retailer, Beautinow, launches perfume history blog to educate consumers about the past.

Perfume bottles don't only contain perfume, they also contain thousands of years of history.”
— H. Dai

THE NETHERLANDS, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European niche perfume specialist, Beautinow, has launched a blog about the history of perfume & fragrances. The blog will cover topics from contributions of ancient civilisations to developments during the modern age. Founder Hengfu Dai says: "While perfumes have become very mainstream in our society, not many people know about the origin of perfumes. Perfume bottles don't only contain perfume, they also contain thousands of years of fascinating history."

The newly launched blog is fully free & available through this page: Origin & History of Perfume

Beautinow already launched many interesting posts including the following:
History of Perfumes & Fragrances: A Timeline
Ancient Egypt: Origin of Perfumes

Many more publications will follow, and the company recommends to subscribe to the newsletter if readers want to stay up to date with future releases.

The European perfume retailer also emphasises that the published articles will be freely available. "We've invested greatly in a high quality, educational content library, but our publications will remain free, forever. It will never disappear behind a paywall," says Dai. Beautinow emphasises the main goal of the blog is to educate perfume enthusiasts about history and culture.

Beautinow has also more blogs in the planning. "In the future we will also launch a blog with a collections of perfume shopping guides to either help you find your own signature scent or pick the perfect gift for a special occasion. We look forward to notify the perfume community in the near future," says Dai.

H. Dai
Beautinow B.V
email us here

You just read:

BeautiNow Launches Perfume History & Origin Blog

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.