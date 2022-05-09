Submit Release
Mother's Day Statement from Governor Phil Scott

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“In this state, we often talk about ‘Vermont values’ – compassion, tolerance, respect, hard work and neighbors helping neighbors. For many of us, these values are passed from generation to generation, with our moms as role models. 

“I wouldn’t be the person I am without my strong, kind and loving mom. Wishing her, my wife Diana, and all moms in Vermont a very happy Mother’s Day. We couldn’t have done it without you! 

 

###

