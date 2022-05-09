Wireless Brain Sensor Market Rise with Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Globally| Emergen research study

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and TBIs and increasing elderly population globally are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless brain sensor market size reached USD 391.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for wireless brain sensors for detecting neurological disorders and increasing elderly population and need for sensors for monitoring among members of this patient pool for range of medical conditions and illnesses are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Wireless brain sensors are utilized in the healthcare sector owing to high level of reliability. These devices are also being used in care homes or nursing homes for managing patient health and monitoring progress and needs. Adoption of more advanced technologies in the patient care process has been increasing rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) among the elderly population

The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Sleep monitoring device segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson’s diseases, and Alzheimer’s diseases. These devices are used as sleep trackers to ensure good sleep hygiene and maintain proper health of patients.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals participating in sport and recreational activities is expected to increase patient volume suffering from various brain injuries owing to higher potential of and exposure to potential injuries and risks. Also, increasing number of road accidents is a major cause of TBIs. Increasing awareness regarding TBIs and higher number of cases of injuries are some other factors boosting growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for wireless brain sensors across various end-use sectors, including hospitals, clinics, research centers, and even at homes in countries in the region.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Wireless Brain Sensor market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Wireless Brain Sensor report include:

EMOTIV Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., InteraXon Inc. (Muse), Neurosky, Inc., Neuroelectrics Corporation, Evolent Health, Inc., Neuronetrix Solutions, Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd., Deayea Technology Co., Ltd., and NeuroTherapeutics Pharma, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global wireless brain sensor on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Diseases

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research Institutes

Neurological Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

