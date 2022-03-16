Battlefield Management Systems Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players The Boeing Company, BAE Systems

Emergen Research Logo

Battlefield Management Systems Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Battlefield Management Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 21.79 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the next generation machineries & information technology pertaining to surveillance & reconnaissance, cyber security & data warfare especially, are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Battlefield Management Systems market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Battlefield Management Systems market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Battlefield Management Systems market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the battlefield management systems market enforcement.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Battlefield Management Systems market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Battlefield Management Systems industry are:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Battlefield Management Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computing System

Navigation & Imaging System

Communication & Networking System

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computer Hardware Devices

Computer Software

Display Devices

Imaging Devices

Night Vision Devices

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Wireless Communication Devices

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others

The Global Battlefield Management Systems Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Battlefield Management Systems market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Battlefield Management Systems Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Battlefield Management Systems market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Battlefield Management Systems market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Battlefield Management Systems Market Report:

The report encompasses Battlefield Management Systems market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Battlefield Management Systems industry

