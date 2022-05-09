Retail Cloud Market increasing demand with Industry Professionals By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements, and rapid growth across e-commerce sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail cloud market size is expected to reach USD 109.98 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements which offers a wide range of applications, and rise in e-commerce sectors are driving market revenue growth.

The hybrid cloud deployment is expected to register a significantly faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid clouds allow data and applications to move between the two environments. To stay relevant in today’s customer centric market, it is crucial to provide seamless customer experience to retain the existing ones and gain new customers and a flexible cloud infrastructure is critical to delivering it. A hybrid cloud provides organizations multiple advantages such as greater flexibility, more deployment options, greater security, and compliance compared to public and private deployment

Some Key Highlights From Report

In June 2020, Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic change in retail operations, including closing of Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft Corporate facilities and continue providing sales, training, and support to remote locations. Microsoft has also announced plans to continue its investment in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows, reaching more than more than 1.2 billion people, every month in 190 markets.

In April 2019, Oracle released version 19AMP of Oracle Commerce Cloud. This new version is providing a host of new features with functional efficiency additions like the ability to edit prices directly in the storefront, publish a filtered list of changes, and adds a vital marketing and merchandising capability with personalization based on geolocation.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the retail market, increasing demand for retail cloud-based solutions, and presence of major key players in countries in the region. In addition, organizations are shifting to providing personalized in-store shopping experience to their customers, which is a major factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region.

The report further divides the Retail Cloud market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Retail Cloud market.

Emergen Research has segmented the retail cloud market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Merchandizing

Workforce Management

Reporting and Analytics

Data Security

Omni-Channel

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report also studies the key companies of the Retail Cloud market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Syntel, Inc.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Retail Cloud market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Retail Cloud industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Retail Cloud market?

