Comms Factory Reaches 1,500 5-Star Ratings on Fiverr

Comms Factory

Comms Factory

Communications firm is a leader in press release writing and public relations support

CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory today announced it has surpassed 1,500 5-Star ratings on Fiverr, a popular online marketplace for freelance services. Comms Factory helps companies and entrepreneurs promote brands, products, services and upcoming events by writing successful and effective press releases to elevate and call attention to what these businesses do best.

“Comms Factory is very excited to have achieved this milestone on Fiverr,” said the CEO and Founder of Comms Factory, Hugh Taylor.” Our clients are very happy with the work we do to promote their businesses and have let us know in glowing terms.”

Taylor explained, “We use the best industry-standard techniques when we write press releases for you. The Comms Factory team offers clients many years of public relations success, writing business press releases that get noticed. That is how we have achieved so many wonderful reviews. Our publicity services include writing a media pitch email cover letter that will introduce a business to receptive journalists. Most companies are busy managing a company’s day-to-day and benefit from using our PR professionals to write press releases with a great media pitch.”

Comms Factory has written thousands of press releases for its clients, including announcing events, personal achievements, crowdfunding campaigns, new products, book launches and branding campaigns.

For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.

About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.

Hugh Taylor
Comms Factory
+1 310-383-7041
