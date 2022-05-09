Increasing Mobile Data Traffic Drives The 5G Chipset Market At Rate 38%

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing mobile data traffic is significantly contributing to the growth of the global 5G chipset market. Mobile data traffic refers to the amount of data flowing across a network within the entire internet at a given point in time. The expanding mobile data traffic necessitates improved mobile network performance and data connectivity, which will be maintained in future 5G network generations, thereby propelling the development of 5G chipsets. For instance, according to Ericsson Mobility Report, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, the global mobile data traffic is estimated to reach 288EB per month, a growth by a factor of around 4.4 by 2027. Therefore, the growing mobile data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the 5G chipset market going forward.

The global 5G chipset market size is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2021 to $9.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%. The global 5G chipsets market share is expected to grow to $32.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.5%.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 5G chipset market. The major players in the market are developing innovative products for market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company developed 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets, a range of next-generation 5G chipsets that deliver cutting-edge 5G technologies. The new chipsets consist of a second-generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC), third-generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. These are designed to increase power efficiency, boost performance, and reduce the size of the 5G solutions.

Major players covered in the global 5G chipset industry are Qorvo Inc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., UNISOC, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Xilinx, Nokia Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and IBM.

TBRC’s global 5G chipset market report is segmented by integrated circuit into radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (Cellular IC), millimeter wave integrated circuit (mm Wave IC), by operational frequency into Sub 6GHz, Between 26 and 39 Ghz, above 39 Ghz, by vertical into manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, healthcare, others.

